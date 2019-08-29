Clip art football

GAMES TODAY

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Tulsa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at USF, 6 p.m.

Massachusetts at Rutgers, 6:15 p.m.

Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

BIG 12

Northern Iowa at Iowa St., 11 a.m.

Indiana St. at Kansas, 11 a.m.

James Madison at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas St., 6 pm.

Montana St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Buff at TCU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Ball St. vs Indiana at Indianapolis, 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at Ohio St., 11 a.m.

Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m.

South Alabama at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Idaho at Penn St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

Northern Iowa at Iowa St., 11 a.m.

Indiana St. at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Montana at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota St. vs. Butler (at Minneapolis), 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff at Waldorf, 6 p.m.

Central Methodist at Clarke, 11 a.m.

Benedictine at Graceland, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Morningside, 12 p.m.

Evangel at William Penn, 12 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Ellsworth (0-1) at Highland CC (0-1), 4 p.m.

Iowa Western (0-0, 1-0) at Iowa Central (0-0, 0-1) , 2:30 p.m.

 

 

 

