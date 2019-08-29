GAMES TODAY
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Tulsa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at USF, 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rutgers, 6:15 p.m.
Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
BIG 12
Northern Iowa at Iowa St., 11 a.m.
Indiana St. at Kansas, 11 a.m.
James Madison at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas St., 6 pm.
Montana St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Buff at TCU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Ball St. vs Indiana at Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Ohio St., 11 a.m.
Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m.
South Alabama at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Idaho at Penn St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
Northern Iowa at Iowa St., 11 a.m.
Indiana St. at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Montana at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota St. vs. Butler (at Minneapolis), 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff at Waldorf, 6 p.m.
Central Methodist at Clarke, 11 a.m.
Benedictine at Graceland, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Morningside, 12 p.m.
Evangel at William Penn, 12 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Ellsworth (0-1) at Highland CC (0-1), 4 p.m.
Iowa Western (0-0, 1-0) at Iowa Central (0-0, 0-1) , 2:30 p.m.
