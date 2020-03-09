You are the owner of this article.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Sharks 2,615. Terra Balls 904. Men: Ron Dennler 642-229. Dennis Graham 547-194. Ted Eldridge 559. Gil Gubbels 213. Women: Louise Bright 454-173. Linda Schrader 440-166. Connie Graham 424. Kathy Anders 148.

SENIOR FOREST -- Maple 2,089-718. Men: Dan Hyde 555-226. Darrell Groth 509. Les Aldrich 504-199. Joe Squiers 186. Women: Lana Schmitz 455-184. Nancy Tibbetts 448. Kendra Paige 444-171. Florence Hatzky 168. 

