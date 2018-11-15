Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Thursday's results

CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,924-1,387. Josh Peverill 856-300, 289, 267. 

MASTERS-STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,607. Adam Jarchow 778-287, 267. Nathan Wright 772-289, 258. Kurt Krull 760-259, 256. Zach Beschorner 725-267. Shan DeBower 710-266. Doug Zilmer 701-279. Dennis Washington 278. Andy Buelow 277. Mark Penne 268. Rich Eighme 265. Chris Williams 259. Nicole Nelson 255. Stephen Schneiders 252. 

INDEPENDENT -- Spicolis 3,948-1,424. Sean Larkin 747-279. Ward Lange 732-258. Larves Jones Jr. 734-279. 258. Kris Hack 718-268, 263. Jeff Johnson 706-257. Kevin Nelson 717-269. Jim Johnson 693. Jason Freeman 267. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 580-215. Angi Fangman 555. 

MAPLE -- Mallon Construction 2,748. Fran's Pro Shop 947. Norma Gronwoldt 532-194. Tracy McChane 529-190. Terrie Taylor 517. Judy Toepfer 195. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- 3 Stooges 2,042. Jokers 723. Women: Sue Neebel 488-192. Amy Goodwin 466-179. Cherie Derbyshire 444-182. Men: Dave Goodwin 584-226. Steve Lehman 572-235. Bryan Guthrie 518-192. 

VP3P -- Bowl Frogs 1,618. The Broken Record 603. Men: Keegan Siggins 643-252. Jim Nelson 573-206. Joe Burcham 567-207. Women: Sarah McChane 565-215. Sara Siggins 508-184. Pam Eckhoff 467-198. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Gutter Dusters 2,625-895. Women: Diane Pearson 448-188. Jeanne Buss 360-142. Ann Weichert 311-116. Men: Mel Gibson 597-205. Howard Coffin 529-183. Darrell Groth 493. Roger Duffy 493-173. 

