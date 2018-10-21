League reports
Sunday's results
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Splits Happen 1,541. Horny Toads 530. Men: Zach Thomsen 629-226. Dave Gottschalk 612-223. Jack Brandt 221. Women: Linda Wheelock 199.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies & A Gent 2,672. 4 Amigos 934. Men: Tyler Backes 641-240. Dan McDaniel 232. Nick Cole 224. Gery Brinker 235. Josh McDade 221. Women: Jen Smith 571-233.
NO NAME -- 3DIC 2,958-1,018. Adam Jarchow 627-232. Scott Holman 621-235. Erik Adams 609-236.
MAPLE LANES -- Team #1 1,537. Here for the Beer 575. Men: Phillip Powell 606-221. Mike Hanson 244. Mike Goenewald 206. Les Aldrich 207. Larry Standing 201. Women: Madison Harding 530-202. Trish Edler 181.
