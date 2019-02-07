League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Texas Roadhouse 3,497-1,226. Ben Trueg 802-300, 254. Jacob Bedard 762-279, 258. Troy Fuller 726-265, 258. Shan DeBower 722-279. Mark Prosen 718-279. Art Winker 717. Mick Hackbarth 713-290. Nathan Wright 703-266. Justin Weber 703-269. Adam Jarchow 278. Randy Dodge 264. Gordy Kilpatrick 259. Jordan Sheely 258. Women: Amber Simpson 254, 254.
CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,756-1,305. Men: Jeff Faust 728-262. Women: Chelsea Friedley 487-176.
INDEPENDENT -- New York Life 3,581-1,243. Men: Larves Jones Jr. 706-268. Eric Smith 704-277. Emmett Tragord 690-259. Jim Johnson 265. Women: Angi Fangman 615-235. Cindy McCalley 589-215.
MAPLE -- Richelieu Foods 2,709. Self Studios 907. Karen Bossom 588-242. Nicki Thomas 563-214. Norma Gronwoldt 506-191.
VP3P -- The Odds 1,783-656. Men: Rich Gronowski 720-299. Keegan Siggins 643-224. Ron Nelson 633-215. George Meeks 217. Women: Sarah McChane 671-246, 246. Dee Meeks 482-195. Sara Siggins 463-178.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Beers 2,127. Dead Last 722. Women: Connie Rommel 550-223. Amy Goodwin 533-195. Gloria Hill 487-183. Men: Bob Anderson 573-197. Randy Magee 549-198. Steve Lehman 525. Warren Schroeder 199.
