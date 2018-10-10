League report
Wednesday's results
AMF -- Men: Mike Gerst 686-288. Toby Smedley 668-235. Dennis Washington 657-231. Women: Dana Homolar 635-248.
SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,420-848. Mandi Loudermilk 573-187. Julie Martin 511-192. Shelly Steele 468-221.
WATERFALLS -- Pittman Racing 3,771-1,307. Craig Pals 716-258. Stephen Schneiders 712-278, 258. Rich Gronowski 704-300. Doug Zilmer 690-256. Shelly Hamer 683-242. Brad Jipson 674. Adam Akin 666. Jordan Sheeley 657. Bruce Smith 651-265. Randy Bush 651-264. Ben Schmitz 279. Women: Ashley Zilmer 235.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- We Five 3,348-1,192. Women: Heather Barth 592. Emily Wolfe 230. Men: Tim Bartie 584-226.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- PBR 2,154. 4D's 745. Bruce Gienau 647-246. John Stanford 617. Dale Miller 617-226. Rick Miller 233.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Woodchoppers 2,705-937. Men: Rick Novy 550-183. Jerry Hawn 538-189. Don Pearce 533-178. Women: Myra Seichter 484-180. Kathy Anders 467-169. Sandy Krenz 435-179.
SENIOR STARS -- Neptune 2,022-711. Women: Sharon Kendall 561-225. Jo Engel 555-202. Judy Toepfer 530. Pam St. John 193. Men: Tom Kendall 649-258. Ron Dennler 623-221. Mike Fink 608. Leo Beschorner 216.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Fran's Pro Shop 1,916-691. Karla Harn 588-204, 203. Jacque Hauser 503-202. Kathy Mixdorf 457-188.
Tuesday's result
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Pacers 2,030-725. Men: Larry Shephard 575-222. Jerry Hahn 507-188. George Jenson 496. Tom Jackson 180. Women: Karla Harn 455-191. Madonna Swehla 291-113. Laura Fry 215-81.
