League reports

Monday's results

VIKING -- 10th Inning 3,797-1,353. Greg Engelkes 789-279, 273. Troy Fuller 729-289, 253. Dennis Marquart 701-256. Dave Gerst 694. Mark Penne 696-266. Blake Delagardelle 679-255. Josh Gates 278. Tim Lindgren 269. Jim Cameron 262. 

STRIKETTE -- Akin Racing 2,610-930. Abbey Athey 572-216. Jan Akin 565-203. Pam Turner 525-209. Rita Kehoe 201. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Automatic Amusements 1,801-523. Diane Hosier 523-191. Theresa Hill 480-184. Diane Bohneman 492-180. 

ELKS -- McVay Custom Motorcycles 3,294-1,249. Men: James Picken 748-270. Nathan Wright 736-267. Rick Miller 719-258. Matt McConaughy 706-244. Adam Ramsay 703-278. Toby Smedley 697-279. Women: Roxie Bush 651-234. Dana Homolar 627-234. 

GOODTIMES -- Maple Lanes 2,995-1,053. Justin Crouse 762-279. Michael Bracken 733-278. Bob McCalley 721-268. Josh Peverill 705. Fran Eighme 699. Rich Eighme 693-269. Jake Weber 691. Craig Pals 686-266. Scott Thorne 683. Gabe Bartlett 258. Randy Hesiak 258. Women: Katlyn Bracken 614-256. Med Satterlee 606-237. Mary Smedley 598. AMber Simpson 597-225. Tami Craig 226. 

SENIOR FOREST -- Walnuts 1,990. Hackberrys 714. Men: Les Aldrich 553-211. Darrell Groth 534-202. Joe Blagg 525-177. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 420-155. Kendra Paige 415-170. Florence Hatzky 393. Florence Ramsell 153. 

SENIOR SACS RED -- Steam Rollers 2,642. Sharks 962. Men: Ron Dennler 639-224. Gil Gubbels 580-223. Rick Gorman 574. Larry Brecunier 232. Women: Marge Kolthoff 481-190. Louise Bright 463. Connie Graham 449-200. Kathy Anders 191. 

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Just Us 2,614-914. Women; Alice Thompson 474-174. Dianne Pearson 480. Sharon Kendall 458-162. Bonnie Schoenfeld 189. Men: Joe Blagg 562-195. Paul Weber 552. Rick Hardee 542. Dennis Kruger 192. Bob Engelmann 192. 

