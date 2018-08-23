League reports
Wednesday's results
SENIOR STARS -- Mercury 1,977. Pluto 715. Women: Sharon Kendall 510-223. Judy Toepfer 505-214. Jo Engel 490-187. Men: Tom Kendall 714-245. Ken Huffman 697-234. Les Aldrich 631. Leo Beschorner 222.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Comeclosers 1,812. Comeback Chicks 627. Norma Gronwoldt 495-168. Karla Harn 493-178. Linda Carney 170.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Women: Janet Hewitt 437-157. Kathy Anders 428-154. Nancy Tibbets 420-147. Men: Noel LeClaire 522-197. Robert Kammeyer 511. Don Bearce 499-182. Clyde Luck 193.
Thursday's results
SWINGING SENIORS -- Women: Dianne Pearson 449-153. Carol Faber 305-148. Jeanne Buss 286. Jan Miller 111. Men: Howard Coffin 485-181. Mel Gardner 472-172. Arnie Swanson 430-149. James Geieger 149.
MAPLE LEAGUE -- State Farm 2,526-929. Pam Turner 515-191. Judy Toepfer 498. Tracy McChane 471. Pam St. John 190. Charlotte Beattie 186.
CEDAR -- Mallon Construction 3,573-1,255. Jeff Faust 695. Tony Hanhle 280
