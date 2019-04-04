League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,368-1,189. Troy Fuller 782-288. Andy Buelow 744-276. Dave Gerst 734-300. Ben Trueg 734-267, 257. Rich Eighme 718. Shan DeBower 269. Gabe Bartlett 258. Justin Weber 257. Doug Zilmer 257.
CEDAR -- Auntie Jo's Embroidery 3,574. Steamboat Gardens 1,242. Men: Josh Peverill 785-290. Women: Chelsea Friedley 446-154.
INDEPENDENT -- Split Happens 3,486-1,260. Men: Nathan Johnson 758-263. Jim Johnson 663-256. Bob McCalley 663. Aaron Schuk 279. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 604-213. Angi Fangman 583-245.
MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,674-931. Judy Toepfer 555. Nikki Thomas 552-205. Pam St. John 516-221. Amanda Stammer 201.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- IDK 2,112. Time To Spare 741.Women: Amy Goodwin 644-227. Barb Grapp 546-187. Mary Kaufman 513-186. Men: Brian Goodwin 565-202. Dave Goodwin 564-200. Mike Martin 503-194.
VP3P -- The Odds 1,677. The Broken Record 596. Men: Bill Henriksen 604-225. Joe Burcham 601-222. Dick Gronowski 575-218. Jim Nelson 240. Women: Sarah McChane 649-238. Cindy Miller 514-184. Sara Siggins 494-172.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,586. Shud-A-Been 875. Men: Howard Coffin 515-200. Darrell Groth 455-159. Arnie Swanson 444-189. Women: Jeanne Buss 448-158. Dianne Pearson 360-134. Jan Miller 342. Carol Fabor 125.
MINOR -- Days Inn 3,593. Sotally Tober 1,245. Mike Shannon 749. Rick Chase 257.
