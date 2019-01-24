Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Thursday's results

MINOR -- Days Inn 3,593-1,244. Brent Roloff 698-253. Marcus Boyland 683--246. Owen Irwin 671-279.

MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,285-1,152. Jacob Bedard 781-264. Troy Fuller 743. Gabe Bartlett 728-289. Cam Saterlee 722-265, 264. Kuret Krull 713-269. Joe Engelkes 706-267. Bruce Smith 701. Ward Lange 701-278. Shan DeBower 279. Dennis Washington 278. Todd Terhune 265. 

CEDAR -- Auntie J's Embroidery 3,777. Paines RV 1,289. Josh Peverill 814-279, 279. Ed Fees 717. Tony Henkle 695. Larry Edler 688-289.

INDEPENDENT -- It Wasn't Me 3,587-1,243. Bob McCalley 738-278. Greg Wilson 714-238, 238, 238. . Jason Zahner 705-278. Women: Angi Fangman 672-248. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Beers 2,064. The Bard Ladies 739. Women: Amy Goodwin 562-201. Mary Kaufman 520-225. Barb Grapp 480. Connie Rommel 226. Men: Justin Weber 586-214. Bryan Guthrie 530-190. Steve Lehmen 516. Bob Anderson 189. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,726-614. Men: Jim Nelson 647-228. Ron Nelson 591. George Meeks 575-247. Joe Burchem 220. Women: Sarah McChane 573-207. Dee Meeks 478-172. Kesha Bean 440-183. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Men: Mel Gardner 564-213. Howard Coffin 553-182. Roger Duffy 463-165. Women: Dianne Pearson 432-159. Jan Miller 332-127. Ann Weichert 310-135. 

MAPLE -- State Farm 2,664. Richelieu Foods 958. Tracy McChane 523-212. Norma Gronwoldt 540-190. Tracy McChane 523-212. 

