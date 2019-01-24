League reports
Thursday's results
MINOR -- Days Inn 3,593-1,244. Brent Roloff 698-253. Marcus Boyland 683--246. Owen Irwin 671-279.
MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,285-1,152. Jacob Bedard 781-264. Troy Fuller 743. Gabe Bartlett 728-289. Cam Saterlee 722-265, 264. Kuret Krull 713-269. Joe Engelkes 706-267. Bruce Smith 701. Ward Lange 701-278. Shan DeBower 279. Dennis Washington 278. Todd Terhune 265.
CEDAR -- Auntie J's Embroidery 3,777. Paines RV 1,289. Josh Peverill 814-279, 279. Ed Fees 717. Tony Henkle 695. Larry Edler 688-289.
INDEPENDENT -- It Wasn't Me 3,587-1,243. Bob McCalley 738-278. Greg Wilson 714-238, 238, 238. . Jason Zahner 705-278. Women: Angi Fangman 672-248.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Beers 2,064. The Bard Ladies 739. Women: Amy Goodwin 562-201. Mary Kaufman 520-225. Barb Grapp 480. Connie Rommel 226. Men: Justin Weber 586-214. Bryan Guthrie 530-190. Steve Lehmen 516. Bob Anderson 189.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,726-614. Men: Jim Nelson 647-228. Ron Nelson 591. George Meeks 575-247. Joe Burchem 220. Women: Sarah McChane 573-207. Dee Meeks 478-172. Kesha Bean 440-183.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Men: Mel Gardner 564-213. Howard Coffin 553-182. Roger Duffy 463-165. Women: Dianne Pearson 432-159. Jan Miller 332-127. Ann Weichert 310-135.
MAPLE -- State Farm 2,664. Richelieu Foods 958. Tracy McChane 523-212. Norma Gronwoldt 540-190. Tracy McChane 523-212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.