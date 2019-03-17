Try 3 months for $3
League reports

Friday's results

SENIOR BIRDS AND BEES -- Owls 3,417-956. Women: Diane Heitkamp 485-176. Kathy Anders 485-177. Mary Theroith 469. Marlene Johnson 169. Men: Tom Zilmer 612-237. Ron Dennler 595-227. Bill Bengston 584. Cliff Kolthoff 236. 

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Wildflowers 2,704. Gladiolas 929. Men: Dan McGowan 597-224. Bob Faust 583. Howard Coffin 582-225. Howard Durnin 217. Women: Jo Engel 513. Kathy Auringer 502-192. Karen Fischels 478-190. Connie Graham 186. 

YOUNG AT HEAR/ROCKIES -- River Rocks 2,716. Wrens 935. Men: Dennis Anderson 650-245. Don L. Pearce 618-215. LeRoy Ketterer 544-214. Women: Karla Harn 494-192. Bonnie Steege 471-168. Kathy Mixdorf 450-173. 

