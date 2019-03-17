League reports
Friday's results
SENIOR BIRDS AND BEES -- Owls 3,417-956. Women: Diane Heitkamp 485-176. Kathy Anders 485-177. Mary Theroith 469. Marlene Johnson 169. Men: Tom Zilmer 612-237. Ron Dennler 595-227. Bill Bengston 584. Cliff Kolthoff 236.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Wildflowers 2,704. Gladiolas 929. Men: Dan McGowan 597-224. Bob Faust 583. Howard Coffin 582-225. Howard Durnin 217. Women: Jo Engel 513. Kathy Auringer 502-192. Karen Fischels 478-190. Connie Graham 186.
YOUNG AT HEAR/ROCKIES -- River Rocks 2,716. Wrens 935. Men: Dennis Anderson 650-245. Don L. Pearce 618-215. LeRoy Ketterer 544-214. Women: Karla Harn 494-192. Bonnie Steege 471-168. Kathy Mixdorf 450-173.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.