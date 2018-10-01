League reports
Monday's results
MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycles 3,344-1.145. Men: Collin Weber 750-289, 279. Mike Weber 684-261. Jacob Boleyn 696-257. Eric Smith 746-256. Ryan Swartz 699. Adam Ramsay 765-266, 256. Ken Ruddy 596-258. Nathan Wright 759-279. Adam Jarchow 696. Terry Williams 256. Brian Cox 278. James Picken 268. Women: Libby Uthoff 619-248.
GOODTIMES -- Team Snowflake 2,940-1,037. Men: Gabe Bartlett 728-266. Todd Bracken 729-280. Blake Uthoff 654. Women: Amber Simpson 677-300. Katlyn Bracken 563-223. Mary Williams 538. Mary Kaufman 210.
SENIOR FOREST -- Walnuts 2,572-878. Men: Darrell Groth 497-182. Daniel Hyde 457-170. Larry Baker 426. George Wagner 149. Women: Florence Ramsell 402-155. Nancy Tibbetts 378-145. Kendra Paige 372-153.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Damn 10 Pins 2,762-952. Men: Joe Blagg 546-203. Larry Niemeyer 532. Dennis Kruger 527-199. Rick Hardee 206. Women: Sharon Kendall 544-191. Alice Thompson 484. Janet Hansen 474-185. Grace Heit 179.
SENIORS SAC RED -- Steam Rolelrs 2,636-902. Men: Ron Dennler 591-213. Ted Eldridge 581-209. Rich Dean 554. Cliff Kolthoff 214. Women: Marge Kolthoff 465-178. Connie Graham 462. Louise Bright 443-180. Darlene Spears 166.
