League reports
Monday's results
VIKING -- Legends 3,411. Briqhouse 1,194. Dave Gerst 697-289. Troy Fuller 694-279. Dennis Marquart 690. Greg Engelkes 718-251. Mark Penne 262. Larry Anderson 277.
STRIKETTE -- Preserve@Crossroads 2,586-899. Sarah McChane 574-201. Abbey Akin 554-192. Jennifer Wittenburg 518-214. Connie Graham 506-214.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Willard Girls 1,817-667. Lisa Lamb 510-194. Theresa Allen 491-178. Michelle Stroh 489-176.
MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycle 3,077. The Other Place 1,111. Ken Ruddy 711-268. Bob McCalley 690-258. Adam Ramsay 740-267, 254. Brian Cox 708-257. Nate Tobey 255. Women; Nicole Kullen 218.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Hot Heads 2,646. Bowling Stones 913. Women: Alice Thompson 534-194. Kathy Auringer 492-182. Jo Engel 458-171. Men: Dennis Kruger 558-213. Merlyn Thompson 549. Jo Squires 537-192. Don Pearce 196.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Sure Shots 2,571. Strikers 901. Men: Bill Bengston 707-256. Ron Dennler 586-217. Ted Eldridge 545-213. Women: Connie Graham 453-172. Diane Heitkamp 427. Louise Bright 153. Jan Weber 149.
SENIOR FOREST -- Walnuts 2,611-911. Men: Les Aldrich 635-247. Darrell Groth 428-180. Larry Baker 411-156. Women: Kendra Paige 431-172. Lana Schmitz 389-153. Erna Koupal 328. Florence Ramsell 133.
GOODTIMES -- Splits Happen 2,990-1,029. Men: Rich Eighme 727-248. Todd Bracken 697-265. Todd Terhune 690. Josh Peverill 657. Randy Hesiak 656. Rick Miller 651-273. Women: Connie Broell 575-199. Amber Simpson 563-194. Gloria Hill 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.