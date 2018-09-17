Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

VIKING -- Legends 3,411. Briqhouse 1,194. Dave Gerst 697-289. Troy Fuller 694-279. Dennis Marquart 690. Greg Engelkes 718-251. Mark Penne 262. Larry Anderson 277. 

STRIKETTE -- Preserve@Crossroads 2,586-899. Sarah McChane 574-201. Abbey Akin 554-192. Jennifer Wittenburg 518-214. Connie Graham 506-214. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Willard Girls 1,817-667. Lisa Lamb 510-194. Theresa Allen 491-178. Michelle Stroh 489-176. 

MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycle 3,077. The Other Place 1,111. Ken Ruddy 711-268. Bob McCalley 690-258. Adam Ramsay 740-267, 254. Brian Cox 708-257. Nate Tobey 255. Women; Nicole Kullen 218. 

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Hot Heads 2,646. Bowling Stones 913. Women: Alice Thompson 534-194. Kathy Auringer 492-182. Jo Engel 458-171. Men: Dennis Kruger 558-213. Merlyn Thompson 549. Jo Squires 537-192. Don Pearce 196.

SENIOR SACS RED -- Sure Shots 2,571. Strikers 901. Men: Bill Bengston 707-256. Ron Dennler 586-217. Ted Eldridge 545-213. Women: Connie Graham 453-172. Diane Heitkamp 427. Louise Bright 153. Jan Weber 149. 

SENIOR FOREST -- Walnuts 2,611-911. Men: Les Aldrich 635-247. Darrell Groth 428-180. Larry Baker 411-156. Women: Kendra Paige 431-172. Lana Schmitz 389-153. Erna Koupal 328. Florence Ramsell 133. 

GOODTIMES -- Splits Happen 2,990-1,029. Men: Rich Eighme 727-248. Todd Bracken 697-265. Todd Terhune 690. Josh Peverill 657. Randy Hesiak 656. Rick Miller 651-273. Women: Connie Broell 575-199. Amber Simpson 563-194. Gloria Hill 200. 

