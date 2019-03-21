Try 3 months for $3
Clip art bowling

League reports

MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,457-1,161. Series: Stephen Schneiders 774, Andy Buelow 762, Gordy Kilpatrick 747. Games: Bruce Smith 279, Schneiders 278, Buelow 278, Kilpatrick 278, Cam Satterlee 267.

CEDAR -- Beaver Creek Bar & Grill 3,539, Del's Auto 1,267. Men's series: Jeff Sauer 688. Game: Sauer 265. Women's series: Chelsea Friedley 553. Game: Friedley 188.

INDEPENDENT -- Deez Nuts 3,589-1,297. Men's series: Jake Weber 739, Eric Smith 679, Larves Jones Jr. 679. Games: Weber 267, Jones Jr. 259, Smith 255, Brian Gerst 251. Women's series: Jen Smith 580, Shannon Sniegolski 559, Angie Fangman 552. Games: Smith 204, Fangman 199, Sniegolski 198.

MAPLE LEAGUE -- Life Investors 2,624, Richelieu Foods 905. Series: Makenzie Allison 554, Nicki Thomas 524, Judy Toepfer 520. Games: Allison 219, Terrie Taylor 213, Toepfer 208.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX -- Jokers 2,134, The Bar Ladies 741. Men's series: Dave Goodwin 597, Brian Goodwin 543, Randy Magee 538. Games: D. Goodwin 223, Mike Martin 221, B. Goodwin 201. Women's series: Cherie Derbyshire 604, Amy Goodwin 579, Mary Kaufman 508. Games: Derbyshire 234, Goodwin 220, Gloria Hill 205.

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,669, The Odds 564. Men's series: George Meeks 670, Joe Burcham 579, Bill Heriksen 550. Games: Meeks 277, Dick Gronowski 201, Keegan Siggins 198. Women's series: Sarah McChane 658, Cindy Miller 523, Sara Siggins 472. Games: McChane 229, Miller 211, Toni Burcham 190.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-a-been 2,570, Robins 874. Men's series: Howard Coffin 523, Arnie Swanson 475, Darrell Groth 442. Games: Coffin 180, Groth 174, Jim Geiger 158, Swanson 158. Women's series: Jan Miller 368, Dianne Pearson 355, Carol Faber 316. Games: Miller 141, Jeanne Buss 140, Pearson 138.

MINOR -- Here 4 Booze 3,675-1,229. Series: Newman 646, Matt Magnall 645, Doug Edler 642. Games: Marcus Boyland 258.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments