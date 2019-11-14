Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,443. Roto Grip 1,231. Dave Gerst 803-299, 279. Shan DeBower 776-269,. 262. Ben Trueg 761-279. Doug Zilmer 756-265. Rich Eighme 730-268. Troy Fuller 707. Jordan Sheeley 705-266. Justin Weber 279. Jason Peterson 277. 

CEDAR -- Paines RV 3,688-1,299. Josh Peverill 768. Tony Henkel 751-279. Art Jacobs 704.

INDEPENDENT -- Men: Greg Wilson 748-278. Jeff Johnson 720-259. Eric Smith 718-255. Andrew Williams 707-279. Mike Micou Jr. 705. Women: Angi Fangman 673-248. Shannon Sniegolski 587-213. 

MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,653. Four Chicas 918. Mackenzie Allison 575-225. Judy Toepfer 549-205. Pam St. John 496-179. Lisa Wheeler 179.

MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- Lost Soles 2,228-794. Women: Amy Goodwin 557-198. Connie Rommel 557-196. Candi Retterath 496-187. Men: Brian Goodwin 664-254. Moe Morgan 649-256. Steve Retterath 648-243. Jeff Dawson 233. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,653. Livin On a Spare 619. Men: Keith Gruis 666-244. Bill Henriksen 605. Keegan Siggins 589-235. Jim Nelson 233. Women: Sarah McChane 624-212. Kesha Bean 542-217. Toni Burcham 442. Cherel Trueman 169. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-A-Been 2,520. Gutter Dusters 884. Men: Roger Duffy 542-200. Mel Gardner 513-208. Darrell Groth 469-183. Women: Dianne Pearson 397-134. Jeanne Buss 316. Ann Weichert 315-124. Jan Miller 120. 

MINOR -- Days Inn 3,425. Tyson 1,276. Brent Roloff 675. Marcus Boyland 256. 

