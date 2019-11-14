League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,443. Roto Grip 1,231. Dave Gerst 803-299, 279. Shan DeBower 776-269,. 262. Ben Trueg 761-279. Doug Zilmer 756-265. Rich Eighme 730-268. Troy Fuller 707. Jordan Sheeley 705-266. Justin Weber 279. Jason Peterson 277.
CEDAR -- Paines RV 3,688-1,299. Josh Peverill 768. Tony Henkel 751-279. Art Jacobs 704.
INDEPENDENT -- Men: Greg Wilson 748-278. Jeff Johnson 720-259. Eric Smith 718-255. Andrew Williams 707-279. Mike Micou Jr. 705. Women: Angi Fangman 673-248. Shannon Sniegolski 587-213.
MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,653. Four Chicas 918. Mackenzie Allison 575-225. Judy Toepfer 549-205. Pam St. John 496-179. Lisa Wheeler 179.
MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- Lost Soles 2,228-794. Women: Amy Goodwin 557-198. Connie Rommel 557-196. Candi Retterath 496-187. Men: Brian Goodwin 664-254. Moe Morgan 649-256. Steve Retterath 648-243. Jeff Dawson 233.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,653. Livin On a Spare 619. Men: Keith Gruis 666-244. Bill Henriksen 605. Keegan Siggins 589-235. Jim Nelson 233. Women: Sarah McChane 624-212. Kesha Bean 542-217. Toni Burcham 442. Cherel Trueman 169.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-A-Been 2,520. Gutter Dusters 884. Men: Roger Duffy 542-200. Mel Gardner 513-208. Darrell Groth 469-183. Women: Dianne Pearson 397-134. Jeanne Buss 316. Ann Weichert 315-124. Jan Miller 120.
MINOR -- Days Inn 3,425. Tyson 1,276. Brent Roloff 675. Marcus Boyland 256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.