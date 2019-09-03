League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Maurer-Kendall-Holms 1,746-632. Series: Gregg Wilson 684, Dennis Maurer 616, Mike Fink 602. Games: Wilson 247, Maurer 267, Fink 225.
SR. SUNRISE -- Pacers 1,996-685. Men's series: Larry Shephard 602, Roger Heiser 498, Darrell Taylor 479. Games: Shephard 222, Heiser 191, Ron Nelson 191. Women's series: Sharon Heiser 377, Madonna Swehla 308, Laura Fry 247. Games; Heiser 128, Swehla 116, Fry 88.
CLASSIC -- BDI 3,746, Cadillac XBC 1,288. Men's series: Carl Anderson 749, Darrin Wellman 718, Shawn Watthers 709. Games: Kevin Peverill 300, Watthers 259, Wellman 258, Carl Anderson 158. Women's series: Jen Thurm 520. Game: Thurm 192.
