League reports

Tuesday's results

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 687-256. James Picken 659-258. Larry Edler 628-269. Women: Emily McCauley 523-189. Holly Smith 412. Debbie Picken 378. 

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Quails 2,003-704. Men: Larry Shepherd 531-193. George Jenson 484. Larry Baker 480. Jerry Hahn 480-211. Ron Nelson 201. Women: Velma Parsons 336-123. Madonna Swehla 318-116. Laura Fry 220-89. 

CLASSIC -- Hawkeye Steel Metal 2,675. Industrial Steel 986. Brian Cox 691. Ron Shelton 605. Cory Clinton 238.

LADIES CLASIC -- Gutter Gang 2,000-686. Angie Fangman 618-215. Michelle Jerome 557-199. Denise Glenny 454-170.

Wednesday's results

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Charlies Pizza 3,227. We Four 1,206. Women: Emily Wolfe 584. Heather Barth 240. Men: Jim Kremer 636-244.

AMF -- Men: Chris Campbell 682-245. Ryan Wilson 685-255. Nate Schumacher 681-247. Women: Jen Smith 597-212. 

WATERFALLS -- Ben Trueg 751-259. Brad Jipson 740-268. Travis Busch 659-278. Dan Schuler 655. Jordan Sheeley 256. Art Winker 259. 

SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,542-933. Terrie Taylor 477-178. Mandi Loudermilk 466. Theresa Allen 456-184. Cathy Gabbard 203. 

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Jolly Four 2,573-927. Women: Myra Seichler 418-159. Kathy Ormord 414-151. Kathy Anders 401-144. Men: Clyde Luck 212. Harry Brant 528. Don Pearce 515-204. Robert Kammeyer 511-202. 

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- WWB 1,858-649. Karen Hintz 497-183. Karla Harn 491-174. Norma Gronwoldt 479-179. 

SENIOR STARS I -- Pisces 1,956. Mercury 756. Women: Kathy Auringer 495-168. Alice Thompson 478-186. Jo Engel 478-181. Pam St. John 466-186. Men: Leo Beschorner 667-259. Tom Kendall 655-300. Les Aldrich 651. Bill Bengston 218. 

