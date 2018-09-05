League reports
Tuesday's results
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 687-256. James Picken 659-258. Larry Edler 628-269. Women: Emily McCauley 523-189. Holly Smith 412. Debbie Picken 378.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Quails 2,003-704. Men: Larry Shepherd 531-193. George Jenson 484. Larry Baker 480. Jerry Hahn 480-211. Ron Nelson 201. Women: Velma Parsons 336-123. Madonna Swehla 318-116. Laura Fry 220-89.
CLASSIC -- Hawkeye Steel Metal 2,675. Industrial Steel 986. Brian Cox 691. Ron Shelton 605. Cory Clinton 238.
LADIES CLASIC -- Gutter Gang 2,000-686. Angie Fangman 618-215. Michelle Jerome 557-199. Denise Glenny 454-170.
Wednesday's results
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Charlies Pizza 3,227. We Four 1,206. Women: Emily Wolfe 584. Heather Barth 240. Men: Jim Kremer 636-244.
AMF -- Men: Chris Campbell 682-245. Ryan Wilson 685-255. Nate Schumacher 681-247. Women: Jen Smith 597-212.
WATERFALLS -- Ben Trueg 751-259. Brad Jipson 740-268. Travis Busch 659-278. Dan Schuler 655. Jordan Sheeley 256. Art Winker 259.
SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,542-933. Terrie Taylor 477-178. Mandi Loudermilk 466. Theresa Allen 456-184. Cathy Gabbard 203.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Jolly Four 2,573-927. Women: Myra Seichler 418-159. Kathy Ormord 414-151. Kathy Anders 401-144. Men: Clyde Luck 212. Harry Brant 528. Don Pearce 515-204. Robert Kammeyer 511-202.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- WWB 1,858-649. Karen Hintz 497-183. Karla Harn 491-174. Norma Gronwoldt 479-179.
SENIOR STARS I -- Pisces 1,956. Mercury 756. Women: Kathy Auringer 495-168. Alice Thompson 478-186. Jo Engel 478-181. Pam St. John 466-186. Men: Leo Beschorner 667-259. Tom Kendall 655-300. Les Aldrich 651. Bill Bengston 218.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.