WATERFALLS -- Gershman Mortgage 3,849. WTGP 1,330. Brandon Steen 781-278, 257. Ben Trueg 777-279, 252. Tom Zilmer 726-253. Craig Pals 726-257. Kurt Krull 716-279. Rich Gronowski 699-267. Adam Akin 698-256. Travis Busch 675-255. Jon Blocker 669-267. Doug Zilmer 666. Don OVel 660. Dan Schuler 654. Shelly Hamer 644. Women: Ashley Zilmer 661-248. Cindy Miller 252.

AMF -- Men: Ryan Wilson 732-265. Bruce Dralle 712-257. Denny Beenken 675-243. Women: Dana Homolar 730-300. Nicole Delagardelle 579-195.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Valley Park Lanes 3,299. Charlie's Pizza 1,138. Jim Kremer 649. Tim Bartie 247. Women: Roberta Sands 571-198.

SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,526-883. Terrie Taylor 535-208. Mandi Loudermilk 522-187. Theresa Allen 483-179.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Deers 2,722-961. Women: Nancy Tibbets 501-188. Kathy Anders 431-147. Myra Seichter 417-148. Men: Don Pearce 650-232. Dave Baird 566-201, Jerry Hahn 641-246.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Pickerupables 1,924-711. Maureen Epperson 479-189. Jacque Hauser 468-173. Nancy Boesen 466-201. Karla Harn 464-171.

SENIOR STARS II -- Gemini 2,007. Saturn 752. Women: Alice Thompson 584-203. Judy Toepfer 512-213. Darlene Spears 483-198. Men: Ron Dennler 743-279. Jerry Hahn 623-244. Howard Durnin 618. Leon Beschorner 238. 

