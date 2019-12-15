League reports
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Splits & Giggles 2,845-975. Women: Robin Thomas 581-230. Kayla Shirk 578-223. Men: Logan Graham 685-234. Darald Holm 236.
SUNSET -- Pot Stirrers 2,226-794. Men: Ronald Holmes 702-254. Scott Holman 656-232. Adam Jarchow 628-289. Women: Kyla Boege 511-199. Christine Holman 498-192. Tasha Ennenga 488-210.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Night Hawks 2,073-713. Jack Brandt 582. Ivan Brandt 608-246. Ryan Soldwisch 595-247. Steve Miller 555-203.
