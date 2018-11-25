League reports
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Split Happens 2,805-1,014. Men: James Showers 673-278. Darald Holm 661. Women: Ashley Zilmer 597. Robin Thomas 569-227. Jen Thurm 578-235.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Splits Happen 2,177. Horny Toads 1,790. Jack Brandt 678-233. Zach Thomson 653-225. Bradley Brandt 609-236. Women: Ashley Chase 472-183.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- The Bunch 2,986. Men: Scott Holman 667-226, 225. Adam Jarchow 637-258. Derick Boege 617-224. Women: Tracy McChane 571-237.
