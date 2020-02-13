League reports
Thursday's results
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Fink-Noble-Casillas 1,790. Maurer-Gronwoldt-Spears 653. Mike Fink 685-257. Greg Wilson 659-238. Ed Feese 624-237. Gene Spears 618-223. Bob Gronwoldt 607-226.
MINOR -- Junkyard Dogs 3,432. Tyson 1,268. Brent Roloff 661. Mike R. 268.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today