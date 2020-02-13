You are the owner of this article.
Bowling
BOWLING

Bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Fink-Noble-Casillas 1,790. Maurer-Gronwoldt-Spears 653. Mike Fink 685-257. Greg Wilson 659-238. Ed Feese 624-237. Gene Spears 618-223. Bob Gronwoldt 607-226.

MINOR -- Junkyard Dogs 3,432. Tyson 1,268. Brent Roloff 661. Mike R. 268. 

