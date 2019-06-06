agate BOWLING Bowling Jun 6, 2019 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save League report Thursday's result GAMBLERS MIXED -- No. 1 1,947-694. Men: Gabe Bartlett 632-244. Mick Hackbarth 615-230. Josh Peverill 609-210. Women: Amber Simpson 526-201. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowling Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gilmore N. Taiber (2001-2019) 20 pounds of meth found in Waterloo raid, 2 men charged After arrest for stolen baby clothes, Waterloo man arrested again for harassment UPDATE: Shooting Tuesday night was gang related UPDATE: April shooting leads to arrest of Waterloo man View All Promotions promotion spotlight ENTRIES CLOSE MONDAY: Win up to $1,000 when you enter the 2018 Destinations Photo Contest! promotion Cedar Valley Memories Volume III Print Ads Ad Vault SUDOKU Jun 5, 2019 Ad Vault IDPH UU Jun 5, 2019 Ad Vault 161922-1.pdf Jun 4, 2019 Ad Vault Paint Jun 2, 2019 Odonnell Ace Hardware, Inc. 703 E 18TH STREET, CEDAR FALLS, IA 50613 319-277-4690 Ad Vault Wedding Page 2 Jun 2, 2019 Ad Vault Medical Care Surgical Expertise Jun 2, 2019 Cedar Valley Eye Care 110 Fletcher Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-232-4332 Website Ad Vault Spadea Front C Jun 2, 2019 Courier - Marketing PO BOX 540, WATERLOO, IA 50704 319-291-1400 Ad Vault Amish Summer Travel Jun 2, 2019 Ad Vault Edgewood Summer Travel Jun 2, 2019 Ad Vault Front Cover Spadea Jun 2, 2019 Amy Wienands Real Estate 1730 W. Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-269-2477 Website
