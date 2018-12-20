Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,635-1,254. Gabe Bartlett 784-279. Kurt Krull 784-286. Chachi 784-278, 269. Gordy Kilpatrick 756-278. Austin Patterson 756. Bruce Smith 7480276. Doug Zilmer 734. Dave Gerst 7330268. Adam Ramsey 725-268. Zach Beschorner 720. Craig Pals 719. Chris Williams 714. Joe Engelkes 709. Denny Marquart 268. 

CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,569. Paines RV 1,240. Men: Josh Peverill 695. Joe Blagg 258. Women: Emily Wolf 447-160. 

INDEPENDENT -- John Deery Motors 3,541-1,248. Men: Brian Cox 740-258, 256. Nathan Johnson 734-269, 265. Jonathon Wolford 672. Josh Robert 667. Gary Brinker 279. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 547-205. Lindsey Smedley 523-210. Angi Fangman 514-225. 

MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,730-934. Judy Toepfer 575-243. Chris Caufman 559-195. Pam St. John 485. Pam Turner 196. 

MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- Time to Spare 2,150-777. Women: Connie Rommel 524-188. Amy Goodwin 507-222. Gloria Hill 464. Debbie Lehmen 186. Men: Dave Goodwin 597-238. Steve Lehman 593-245. Mark Watje 572-210. 

VP3P -- Bullets 1,574-575. Men: Bill Henriksen 684-265. George Meeks 617-244. Keegan Siggins 546. Scott Fields 216. Women: Sarah McChane 609-217. Dee Meeks 505-211. Cherel Trueman 461-181. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,770-979. Women: Dianne Pearson 435-172. Jeanne Buss 353-146. Clare Foote 259. Jan Miller 99. Men: Darrell Groth 489. Howard Coffin 485-179. Mel Gardner 468. Roger Duffy 189. 

MINOR -- Sotally Tober 3,602-1,271. Owen Irwin 635-235. Marcus Boyland 634. Kurt Woodman 632-225. Brent Roloff 631. 

