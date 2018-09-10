League reports
Monday's results
MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycles 3,031-1,117. Men: Nathan Wright 697-290. Adam Ramsay 709-253. Shane Shears 676-290. Women: Elizabeth Uthoff 633-233.
VIKING -- Legends 3,549-1,296. Dennis Marquart 708. Jeff Johnson 696-257. Greg Wilson 695-256. Kevin Walker 689. Andy Buelow 761. Greg Engelkes 718. Jim Cameron 268.
STRIKETTE -- Messy Strikey 2,755-937. Abbey Akin 604-214. Amy Greve 515. Sheila Wilson 505-210. Sarah McChane 501.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- 10th Inning 1,838. 9-Pin Pals 654. Donna Torsrud 481. Lisa Lamb 461-189. Diane Hosier 461. Michelle Stroh 217. Theresa Hill 172.
