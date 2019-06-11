Clip art bowling

League report

Tuesday's result

3-N-1 SCRATCH -- Adam Ramsey 692-267. Dennis Washington 686-251. Larry Corcoran 645. Fran Eighme 645-246. Bob Mostek 645. Women: Pam St. John 537-200. 

