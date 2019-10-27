League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Here 4 The Beer 2,721-941. Men: Tim Linderman 718-248, Nick Cole 671-265. Women: Ashley Zilmer 582-226.
SUNSET -- Sandbaggers 2,204-779. Men's series: Phillip Powell 634, Scott Holman 633, Adam Jarchow 627. Games: Jarchow 246, Scott Holman 239, Rob Walker 225. Women's series: Jenifer Frost 512, Christine Holman 495, Kyla Boege 423. Games: Frost 183, Holman 169, Boege 160.
BIRDS-N-BEES - Hornets 2,048-751. Series: Jack Brandt 692, Ryan Soldwisch 650, Dave Gottschalk 616, Bradley Brandt 607. Games: J. Brandt 277, Soldwisch 244, Gottschalk 233, B. Brandt 214.
