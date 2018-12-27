Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

MASTERS/STORM -- GIBA 3,358-1,186. Series: Jimmy Howard 773, Shawn Walther 741, Fran Eighme 723, Joe Engelkes 701. Games: Walther 300, J. Engelkes 279, Greg Engelkes 276, Doug Zilmer 269, Howard 267.

CEDAR -- Mallon Construction 3,565-1,283. Men's series: Larry Edler 711. Game: Edler 286. Women's series: Emily Wolfe 516. Game: Wolfe 204.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX -- Time to Spare 2,086, FTP 745. Men's series: Dave Goodwin 592, Bryan Gutherie 564, Mike Martin 547. Games: Goodwin 213, Martin 212, Gutherie 210. Women's series: Gloria Hill 557, Amy Goodwin 551, Connie Broell 467. Games: Hill 198, Goodwin 195, Broell 183.

INDEPENDENT -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,593-1,252. Series: Eric Smith 760, Ward Lange 749, Aaron Schuck 671. Games: Jason Freeman 300, Johnson 269, Lange 268, Schuck 258. Note: Freeman bowled his first perfect game.

MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,622, Self Studios 922. Series: Tracy McChane 532, Chris Cauffman 501, Shirley Buenzow. Games: Buenzow 204, McChane 198, Nicki Thomas 191.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,645, Shud-A-Been 892. Men's series: Darrell Groth 529, Howard Coffin 527, Mel Gardner 485. Games: Groth 194, Coffin 183, Arnie Swanson 170. Women's series: Diane Pearson 438, Jeanne Buss 349, Amy Weichert 297. Games: Pearson 165, Weichert 133, Buss 123.

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,668-593. Men's series: Keegan Siggins 691, Jim Nelson 629, Paul Avis 602. Games: Siggins 253, Nelson 245, Avis 232. Women's series: Sarah McChane 520, Sara Siggins 491, Cherel Trueman 449. Games: McChane 188, Siggins 170, Lisa Henriksen 166.

