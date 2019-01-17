Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Thursday's results

CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,690-1,261. Men: Josh Peverill 728-289. Women: Chelsea Friedley 420-158. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Who Cares 2,152-736. Men: Carol Eicholberger 546-212. Mary Kaufman 484-179. Debbie Lehman 478-179. Amy Goodwin 179. Men: Bryan Guthrie 546-205. Mike Martin 536. Steve Lehman 534-199. Mark Watje 534. Dave Goodwin 205. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Snappers 2,574-891. Women: Jeanne Buss 320-124. Jan Miller 318-109. Ann Weichert 287-115. Men: Howard Coffin 511-173. Darrell Groth 478-173. Mel Gardner 475. Roger Duffy 200. Tom Weggner 168. 

VP3P -- The Odds 1,587-569. Men: Keegan Siggins 728-258. George Meeks 672-236. Bill Henriksen 598-217. Dick Gronowski 217. Women: Sarah McChane 570-212. Dee Meeks 444-167. Sara Siggins 436-151. Pam Eckhoff 155. 

MAPLE -- State Farm 2,683. Fran's Pro Shop 936. Terrie Taylor 574. Karen Bossom 546-204. Nicki Thomas 541-214. Pam St. John 204. 

MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,490-1,222. Chachi 777-277, 267. Nathan Wright 753-258. Andy Buelow 725-268, 258. Jacob Bedard 711. Chris Williams 705-275. Joe Engelkes 702-258. Troy Fuller 259. Shannon Buchan 258. Rich Eighme 259. Gordy Kilpatrick 257. Gabe Bartlett 256. 

MINOR -- Day's Inn 3,500. Casey's 218 1,193. Women: Candace Newman 611-233, 225. Courtney Wilson 527-200. Men: Owen Irwin 685-268. Marcus Boyland 663-259. Paul Huffman 660-266. Brent Roloff 257. Rick Wilson 253. 

