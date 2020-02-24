League reports
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Got Handicap 1,002-275. Men: Dan Schulter 702-253. Nick Cole 692-256. Dewand Young 248. Women: Ashely Zilmer620-233. Kayla Shirk 210.
SUNSET -- Men: Adam Jarchow 604-242. Derick Boege 557-201. Scott Holman 557. Matt Biemann 207. Women: Kyle Boege 509-179. Chris Coffman 469-174.
