You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bowling
0 comments
agate
BOWLING

Bowling

Clip art bowling

League reports

Sunday's results

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Got Handicap 1,002-275. Men: Dan Schulter 702-253. Nick Cole 692-256. Dewand Young 248. Women: Ashely Zilmer620-233. Kayla Shirk 210. 

SUNSET -- Men: Adam Jarchow 604-242. Derick Boege 557-201. Scott Holman 557. Matt Biemann 207. Women: Kyle Boege 509-179. Chris Coffman 469-174. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News