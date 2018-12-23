League reports
Saturday's results
MAPLE -- Irritable Bowl Syndrome 1,587-595. Men: Larry Standing 604-226. Ronald Holmes 535-223. Larry Edler 224. Women: Madison Standing 535-233. Paulette Standing 194.
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Split Happens 2,650-944. Men: Nick Cole 727-256. Tim Linderman 715-288. Women: Betty Reuter 559-214.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Split Happens 1,972. Horn Toads 735. Zach Thomsen 266. Jack Brandt 204.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- The Bunch 3,011-1,048. Dennis Elsberry 628-241. Derick Boege 622-248. Adam Jarchos 615-222.
