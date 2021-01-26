 Skip to main content
Bowling
agate
BOWLING

Bowling

  • Updated
Clip art bowling

League reports

Tuesday’s results

SENIOR CLASSIC – Vac-Wright-Feese 1,890-641. Tim Lake 697-245. Greg Wilson 695-258. Keith Wright 663-247. Ed Feese 642-226. Jerri Casillas 619-247.

