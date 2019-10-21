League reports
Monday's results
ELKS -- McVay Custom Motorcycles 3,279. IFA 1,135. Men: Grant Van Brocklin 755-255. Adam Ramsay 724-267. James Picken 722. Toby Smedley 279. Women: Shawna McConaughy 241.
GOODTIMES -- The Rolling Stones 3,110-1,077. Men: Gabe Bartlett 740-276. Jake Weber 702. Jason Freeman 699. Craig Pals 696-290. Josh Peverill 688-253. Scott Thorne 255. Women: Mackenzie Ruddy 630-256. Amber Simpson 600-233. Mary Kaufman 575-233.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Strikers 2,668-992. Men: Ron Dennler 626-214. Rick Gorman 549. Dennis Graham 581-258. Clyde Luck 223. Women: Kathy Auringer 599-254. Marge Kolthoff 516-181. Connie Graham 493-202.
SENIOR FOREST -- Maple 1,962-676. Darrell Groth 536-188. Joe Squires 454-173. Dan Hyde 445-152. Women: Kendra Paige 456-167. Nancy Tibbetts 415-154. Lana Schmitz 365-140.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Holy Rollers 2,684-928. Women: Jo Engel 581-211, 201. Dianne Pearson 500-198. Karen Fischels 457-184. Men: Mark King 633-249. Rick Hardee 623-225, 216. Roger Heiser 552-212. Bob Engelmann 547.
VIKING -- 10th Inning 3,593. Dr. DJ 1,303. Greg Engelkes 707-269. Blake Delagardelle 704. Shan DeBower 699-257. Adam Akin 695. Ryan Wilson 693. Greg Wilson 692. Ed Feese 690. Dan Weimer 689-279. Jeff Johnson 681. Dennis Marquart 677. Dennis Washington 266. Mike Gerst 263. Mark Penne 254.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- 10th Inning 1,821. Jim Lind Shell 626. Theresa Hill 565-191. Sue Holms 475. Barb Schaffer 451. Cherie Derbyshire 177. Theresa Allen 175.
STRIKETTE -- Frans Pro Shop 2,590. Steen Team 931. Sarah McChane 616-225. Jennifer Wittenburg 581-227. Mindy Wilson 534-247.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.