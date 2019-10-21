Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

ELKS -- McVay Custom Motorcycles 3,279. IFA 1,135. Men: Grant Van Brocklin 755-255. Adam Ramsay 724-267. James Picken 722. Toby Smedley 279. Women: Shawna McConaughy 241. 

GOODTIMES -- The Rolling Stones 3,110-1,077. Men: Gabe Bartlett 740-276. Jake Weber 702. Jason Freeman 699. Craig Pals 696-290. Josh Peverill 688-253. Scott Thorne 255. Women: Mackenzie Ruddy 630-256. Amber Simpson 600-233. Mary Kaufman 575-233. 

SENIOR SACS RED -- Strikers 2,668-992. Men: Ron Dennler 626-214. Rick Gorman 549. Dennis Graham 581-258. Clyde Luck 223. Women: Kathy Auringer 599-254. Marge Kolthoff 516-181. Connie Graham 493-202. 

SENIOR FOREST -- Maple 1,962-676. Darrell Groth 536-188. Joe Squires 454-173. Dan Hyde 445-152. Women: Kendra Paige 456-167. Nancy Tibbetts 415-154. Lana Schmitz 365-140. 

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Holy Rollers 2,684-928. Women: Jo Engel 581-211, 201. Dianne Pearson 500-198. Karen Fischels 457-184. Men: Mark King 633-249. Rick Hardee 623-225, 216. Roger Heiser 552-212. Bob Engelmann 547. 

VIKING -- 10th Inning 3,593. Dr. DJ 1,303. Greg Engelkes 707-269. Blake Delagardelle 704. Shan DeBower 699-257. Adam Akin 695. Ryan Wilson 693. Greg Wilson 692. Ed Feese 690. Dan Weimer 689-279. Jeff Johnson 681. Dennis Marquart 677. Dennis Washington 266. Mike Gerst 263. Mark Penne 254. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- 10th Inning 1,821. Jim Lind Shell 626. Theresa Hill 565-191. Sue Holms 475. Barb Schaffer 451. Cherie Derbyshire 177. Theresa Allen 175.

STRIKETTE -- Frans Pro Shop 2,590. Steen Team 931. Sarah McChane 616-225. Jennifer Wittenburg 581-227. Mindy Wilson 534-247. 

