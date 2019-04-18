League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Texas Roadhouse 3,592-1,233. Andy Buelow 781-279, 266. Rich Eighme 757-290, 279. Troy Fuller 751-268. Jimmy Howard 751-258, 257. Adam Jarchow 744-268, 254. Kurt Krull 740-279, 268. Jacob Bedard 734-279. Kyle Morgan 727-257. Mike Micou 725-289. Bruce Smtih 278. Joe Engelkes 258. Nathan Wright 256. Cam Satterlee 255. Dave Gerst 254.
SENIOR SENIOR STARS: Neptune 2,047-720. Women: Judy Toepher 670-268. Pam St. John 572-256. Jo Engel 499-200. Men: Arvester Edwards 671-246. Dan McGowan 626-256. Brian Werkmeister 591. Ted Eldridge 233.
