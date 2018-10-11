Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

MINOR -- Sotally Tober 3,374. Here 4 Booze 1,186. Men: Marcus Boyland 613. Bob Wilson 585-244. Mike Shannon 564. Eddie Robinson 232. Tim Casey 220. Women: Candace Newman 616-235. Courtney Wilson 475-184. Cassie Kennedy 437. Shirley Horak 154.

MASTERS/STORM -- Master Industries 3,599. Gershman Mortgage 1,245. Rich Gronowski 779-278. Kurt Krull 773. Dan Schuler 773-279. Mark Penne 762-278. Adam Ramsey 750-279. Kyle Morgan 736-284. Adam Jarchow 729-300. Mark Rosen 729-289. Dave Gerst 720-279. Doug Zilmer 720-300. Bruce Smith 714-279. Craig Pals 708. Kevin Walker 708. Shan DeBower 704-275. 

CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,655-1,271. Men: Ed Feese 696. Josh Peverill 696. Josh Gropp 278. Women: Chelsea Friedley 421-143. 

INDEPENDENT -- Waterloo Lodge #105 3,521-1,202. Men: Eric Smith 677-240. Ken Ruddy 676-257. Nathan Johnson 668-255. Larves Jones Sr. 668-238. Women: Angi Fangman 629-233. Shannon Sniegolski 595-233. Jen Smith 540. Lindsey Smedley 181. 

MAPLE LEAGUE -- State Farm 2,719-973. Pam St. John 541-211. Tracy McShane 496-195. Virginia Johnson 492. Karen Bossom 187. 

MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- FTP 2,123-728. Women: Connie Rommel 554-230. Gloria Hill 514-184. Cherie Derbyshire 474-185. Men: Dave Goodwin 640-244. Brian Goodwin 578-232. Mike Martin 506-190. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,538. Shud-a-Been 901. Women: Diane Pearson 401-151. Jeane Buss 328-139. Jan Miller 270-94. Men: Howard Coffin 532-195. Mel Gardner 477-191. Arnie Swanson 464-203. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,590. The Odds 634. Men: Keegan Siggins 662-245. Ron Nelson582-233. Dick Gronowski 530-244. Women: Sarah McChane 620-248. Tami Prien 441-169. Sara Siggins 422-149. 

