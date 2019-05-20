League report
Monday's result
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Pinsplitters 2,519. 3 Roses & A Thorn 864. Women: Dianne Pearson470-170. Pam McManemy 467-178. Kathy Anders 420. Diane Smith 165. Men: Ron Dennler 647-254. Dennis Kruger 564-211. Rick Hardee 488-186. Joe Hellman 185.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.