League report

League report

Monday's result

SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Pinsplitters 2,519. 3 Roses & A Thorn 864. Women: Dianne Pearson470-170. Pam McManemy 467-178. Kathy Anders 420. Diane Smith 165. Men: Ron Dennler 647-254. Dennis Kruger 564-211. Rick Hardee 488-186. Joe Hellman 185. 

