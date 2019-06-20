Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's result

GAMBLERS -- D&R 2,091-700. Men: Ron Dennler 737-257, 247. Gabe Bartlett 688-245, 228. Dennis Kruger 547-198. Women: Amber Simpson 594-232. Sarah Peverill 406-149. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments