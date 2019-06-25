League report
Tuesday's results
MONDAY ELITE DOUBLES -- Wright 1,398-505. Men: Nathan Wright 586-231. Brandon Dodge 599-228. Michael Buehner 517. Zach Denton 207. Women: Emily Barth 459-165. Cara Schneider 442-172. Baili Girkin 439. Kaitlyn Bracken 156.
3-N-1 SCRATCH -- Scott Thorne 636. Jim Cameron 631. Ed Johnson 628. Eddie Robinson 255
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.