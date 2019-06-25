Clip art bowling

League report

Tuesday's results

MONDAY ELITE DOUBLES -- Wright 1,398-505. Men: Nathan Wright 586-231. Brandon Dodge 599-228. Michael Buehner 517. Zach Denton 207. Women: Emily Barth 459-165. Cara Schneider 442-172. Baili Girkin 439. Kaitlyn Bracken 156. 

3-N-1 SCRATCH -- Scott Thorne 636. Jim Cameron 631. Ed Johnson 628. Eddie Robinson 255

