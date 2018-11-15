League reports
Wednesday's results
WATERFALLS -- Aspro Inc. 3,812-1,305. Ben Trueg 775-289, 269. Doug Zilmer 747-268. Tom Zilmer 740-257, 257. Brad Jipson 732-256. Dan Schuler 712-258. Mark Boesen 704-257. Stephen Schneiders 685. Terry Slickers 683. Travis Boyle 671. Ward Lange 662-258. Jon Blocker 660. Craig Pals 656. Jordan Sheeley 650. Brandon Steen 252. Women: Robin Thomas 593-235.
AMF -- Men: Larry Anderson 715-265. Mike Gerst 676-268. Fran Eighme 664-240. Women: Dana Homolar 613-218. Marisa Thurmond 603-237.
SATELLITE -- Lindgren Glass 2,563-886. Mary Ann Hesse 519-192. Terrie Taylor 514. Pam Sauer 498-181. Jeanie Lindgren 205.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Buzz's Bar 2,175-753. Ben Trueg 729-267. Rick Miller 671-266. Dennis Gaudian 646. Steve Jensen 236. Bruce Gienau 236.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- The Lost Boys 2,629. Jolly Four 924. Men: Don Pearce 580-202. Harry Brant 570-207. Jerry Hahn 536-213. Rich Anderson 529-201. Women: Kathy Anders 468-185. Nancy Tibbets 454-161. Janet Hansen 449. Nancy Myers 167.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- 5-O'Clock Somewhere 1,991-718. Karla Harn 552-201. Karen Hintz 518. Norma Gronwoldt 485-177. Bonnie Steege 480-192. Lori Littlefield 503.
SENIOR STARS I -- Satittarius 2,138. Leo 794. Women: Alice Thompson 542-191. Bev Huntbach 515. Jo Engel 503-213. Sharon Kendall 181. Men: Bill Bengston 660-236. Leo Beschorner 627-288. Rick Thompson 606. Ron Dennler 258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.