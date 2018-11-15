Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Wednesday's results

WATERFALLS -- Aspro Inc. 3,812-1,305. Ben Trueg 775-289, 269. Doug Zilmer 747-268. Tom Zilmer 740-257, 257. Brad Jipson 732-256. Dan Schuler 712-258. Mark Boesen 704-257. Stephen Schneiders 685. Terry Slickers 683. Travis Boyle 671. Ward Lange 662-258. Jon Blocker 660. Craig Pals 656. Jordan Sheeley 650. Brandon Steen 252. Women: Robin Thomas 593-235. 

AMF -- Men: Larry Anderson 715-265. Mike Gerst 676-268. Fran Eighme 664-240. Women: Dana Homolar 613-218. Marisa Thurmond 603-237. 

SATELLITE -- Lindgren Glass 2,563-886. Mary Ann Hesse 519-192. Terrie Taylor 514. Pam Sauer 498-181. Jeanie Lindgren 205.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Buzz's Bar 2,175-753. Ben Trueg 729-267. Rick Miller 671-266. Dennis Gaudian 646. Steve Jensen 236. Bruce Gienau 236. 

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- The Lost Boys 2,629. Jolly Four 924. Men: Don Pearce 580-202. Harry Brant 570-207. Jerry Hahn 536-213. Rich Anderson 529-201. Women: Kathy Anders 468-185. Nancy Tibbets 454-161. Janet Hansen 449. Nancy Myers 167.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- 5-O'Clock Somewhere 1,991-718. Karla Harn 552-201. Karen Hintz 518. Norma Gronwoldt 485-177. Bonnie Steege 480-192. Lori Littlefield 503. 

SENIOR STARS I -- Satittarius 2,138. Leo 794. Women: Alice Thompson 542-191. Bev Huntbach 515. Jo Engel 503-213. Sharon Kendall 181. Men: Bill Bengston 660-236. Leo Beschorner 627-288. Rick Thompson 606. Ron Dennler 258. 

