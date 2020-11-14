 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling
0 comments
agate
BOWLING

Bowling

Clip art bowling

League reports

Friday’s results

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES – Pioneers 2,789-957. Men: Dennis Anderson 654-244. Ron Steege 561. Joe Blagg 547200. Paul Barth 194. Women: Maureen Epperson 469-161. Bonnie Steege 468-169. Karen Hintz 465-165.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS – Daisies 2,775-979. Men: Ron Dennler 693-248. Les Jones 634-240. Amon Cornelius 605. Doug Coffin 224. Women: Sharon Kendall 624-236. Theresa Hill 560-237. Rosemary Jones 517. Dianne Pearson 195.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News