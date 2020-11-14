League reports
Friday’s results
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES – Pioneers 2,789-957. Men: Dennis Anderson 654-244. Ron Steege 561. Joe Blagg 547200. Paul Barth 194. Women: Maureen Epperson 469-161. Bonnie Steege 468-169. Karen Hintz 465-165.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS – Daisies 2,775-979. Men: Ron Dennler 693-248. Les Jones 634-240. Amon Cornelius 605. Doug Coffin 224. Women: Sharon Kendall 624-236. Theresa Hill 560-237. Rosemary Jones 517. Dianne Pearson 195.
