League reports
Thursday
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,275, Texas Roadhouse 1,180. Series: Shannon Buchan 810, Krut Krull 762, Gordy Kilpatrick 748, Jacob Bedard 732. Games: Buchan 289-276, Krull 279, Nathan Wright 278, Bedard 278, Ben Trueg 278.
CEDAR LEAGUE -- John's Auto Body 3,776-1,296. Men's series: Josh Peverill 754, Jeff Faust 730, Jeff Sauer 707, Kevin Peverill 706. Game: Larry Edler 268. Women's series: Chelsea Huntley 507, Game: Huntley 205.
INDEPENDENCE -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,566-1,257. Series: Bob McCalley 738, Jason Freeman 700, Nathan Johnson 675. Games: McCalley 280, Brian Cox 259, Freeman 257, Johnson 257.
MAPLE LEAGUE -- State Farm 2,688-933. Series: Terrie Taylor 538, Pam St. John 528, Norma Gronwoldt 516. Games: St. John 232, Talor 192, Virginia Johnson 190.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX -- FTP 2,214-768. Women's series: Amy Goodwin 505, Gloria Hill 495, Mary Kaufman 487. Games: Hill 203, Eichelberger 197, Kaufman 192. Men's series: Dave Goodwin 697, Brian Goodwin 590, Randy Magee 586. Games: Goodwin 250-250,Bryan Guthrie 213, Magee 212.
VP3P -- The Odds 1,745-631. Men's series: Rich Gronowski 737, Keegan Siggins 609, John Younce 555. Games: Gronowski 268, Siggins 226, Ron Nelson 201. Women's series: Sarah McChane 612, Cindy Miller 536, Sara Siggins 492. Games: McChane 237, Miller 191, Siggins 179.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Snappers 2,679, Gutter Dusters 943. Men's series: Howard Coffin 537, Mel Gardner 520, Darrell Groth 490. Games: Gardner 215, Coffin 191, Groth 183. Women's series: Dianne Pearson 449, Jeanne Buss 371, Jan Miller 368. Games: Pearson 157, Miller 155, Carol Faber 144.
