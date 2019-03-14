League reports
Thursday's results
MINOR -- Fareway 3,441. Junkyard Dogs 1,256. Men: Doug Edler 685-233. Joe Horak 646-258. Mike Shannon 644-238. Women: Candace Newman 578-235. Courtney Wilson 572-205. Theresa Hill 563-215.
MASTERS -- Gershman Mortgage 3,372-1,187. Dan Schuler 733. Gordy Kilpatrick 730-265, 258. Kyle Morgan 719. Rich Gronowski 712. Nathan Wright 300. Gabe Bartlett 279. Troy Fuller 266. Andy Buelow 263. Bob Mosley 258. Mike Micou 258. Joe Engelkes 257. Mark Penne 255. Rich Eighme 251.
CEDAR -- Auntie J's Embroidery 3,501-1,218. Men: Josh Peverill 727-278. Women: Chelsea Hundley 426-145.
INDEPENDENT -- Waterloo Lodge 105 3,641-1,253. Men: Ward Lange 687. Larves Jones Jr. 670-259. Eric Smith 669. Kevin Nelson 257. Robert Gronwoldt 253. Women: Angi Fangman 661-245. Shannon Sniegolski 592-223.
MAPLE -- Richelieu Foods 2,574-888. Tracy McChane 550-186. Makenzie Allison 540-216. SHirley Buenza 465. Amanda Stammer 465. Charlotte Beattie 183.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Baby Bowlers 2,261-803. Women: Amy Goodwin 550-226. Connie Broell 548-202. Mary Kaufman 512-201. Kelsey Carlson 510-210. Men: Dave Goodwin 568-197. Randy Magee 557-191. Bob Anderson 557-199. Corey Brey 552-201.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Women: Dianne Pearson 411-149. Jeanne Buss 393-140. Jan Miller 344-120. Men: Howard Coffin 508-213. Roger Duffy 470-187. Darrell Groth 449-192.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,708-578. Men: George Meeks 634-267. Keegan Siggins 605. Will Prien 586-239. Bill Henriksen 217. Women: Sarah McChane 641-225. Sara Siggins 443-155. Pam Eckhoff 415-149.
