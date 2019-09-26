League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Storm 3,251-1,180. Men: Rich Eighme 726-257, Rich Gronowski 721-264, Troy Fuller 721-258, Stephen Schneiders 705-257.
CEDAR -- Team: Mallon Construction 3,734-1,326. Men: Jeff Bobst 742, Josh Peverill 739, Keith Wright 708.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Smitty's 3,754-1,304. Men: Nathan Johnson 764-259, Jones Jr. 747-267, Ward Lange 714-268. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 602-233, Lindsey Smedley 513.
MAPLE LEAGUE -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,536-861. Women: Carol Smith 477-181, Virginia Johnson 453, Nicki Thomas 453.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX -- Team: Baby Bowlers 2,137, Lost Soles 758. Women: Amy Goodwin 643-239, Kelsey Carlson 544-189, Carol Eichelberger 477. Men: Brian Goodwin 623-221, Dave Goodwin 569, Moe Morgan 569-212.
VP3P -- Team: Broken Record 1,777-634. Men: Keith Gruis 725-289, Bill Henriksen 654-255, George Meeks 646-255. Women: Sarah McChane 632-241, Sara Siggins 554-190, Andrea Wilson 453-166.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,684-919. Men: Howard Coffin 514-177, Arnie Swanson 484-173, Mat Spiegel 470-181. Women: Dianne Pearson 399-146, Ann Weichert 366-143, Jeanne Buss 333-145.
MINOR -- Team: Days Inn 3,510, Automatic 1,217. Men: Chris Johnson 627, Reggie Horak 626. Women: Alyssa Edler 48.
