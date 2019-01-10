League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Gershman Mortgage 3,334. Roto Grip 1,165. Gordy Kilpatrick 780-266, 266. Chris Williams 745-276. Nathan Wright 745-258. Andy Buelow 723-256. Jacob Bedard 721-275. Chachi 711-255. Dan Schuler 711-258. Mick Hackbarth 706-259. Kyle Morgan 266, 257. Zach Beschorner 258. Andy Aries 256. Women: Amber Simpson 267.
CEDAR -- John's Auto Body 3,614. Auntie J's Embroidery 1,258. Ed Feese 740. Scott Holman 736-268.
INDEPENDENT -- New York Life 3,510. Smitty's Bar 1,246. Men: Emmett Tragord 702, 234, 234, 234. Jason Zahner 675-279. Nathan Johnson 669-268. Eric Smith 267. Women: Shannon Sniogolski 631-230. ANgie Fangman 613-215.
MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,686. Life Investors 949. Mackenzie Allison 603-253. Tracy McChane 520. Judy Toepfer 504. Virginia Johnson 190. Lori Littlefield 183. Faye Graham 183.
MERCHANTS -- Time to Spare 2,179-767. Men: Justin Weber 638-246. Dave Goodwin 628-214. Brian Goodwin 568. Don Buls Jr. 200. Women: Amy Goodwin 653-232. Connie Broell 537-192. Carol Eichelberger 508. Mary Kaufman 186.
VP3P -- Bowl Frogs 1,623-567. Men: Keegan Siggins 759-267. Bill Henriksen 565-220. Ron Nelson 538-202. Nick Degenhardt 202. Women: Sarah McChane 621-245. Sara Siggins 493-183. Cindy Miller 467-171. Lisa Henriksen 171.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Shud-A-Been 2,643-910. Men: Darrell Groth 494-194. Arnie Swanson 482-189. Mel Gardner 444-162. Women: Dianne Pearson 468-161. Jeanne buss 325-116. Ruby Wegener 272-106.
