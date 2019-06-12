Clip art bowling

League report

Wednesday result

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Blackie #1 2,066-706. Men: Mark King 567-218. David Laird 559-214. Otto Lienhard 502-180. Women: Lana Schmitz 390-146. Pat Schmitt 373-151. Florence Ramsell 365-164. 

