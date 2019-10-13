League reports
SUNSET MIXED -- Sandbaggers 2,295-830. Men: Phillip Powell 724-246, Scott Holman 612-242, Jeff Mackie 610. Women: Jenifer Frost 522-182, Kyla Boege 488-171, Chris Coffman 444-173.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies and a Gent 2,805, The Buds 1,012. Men: Paul Jungen 684-247. Women: Ashley Zilmer 657-258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.