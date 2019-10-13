{{featured_button_text}}
SUNSET MIXED -- Sandbaggers 2,295-830. Men: Phillip Powell 724-246, Scott Holman 612-242, Jeff Mackie 610. Women: Jenifer Frost 522-182, Kyla Boege 488-171, Chris Coffman 444-173.

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies and a Gent 2,805, The Buds 1,012. Men: Paul Jungen 684-247. Women: Ashley Zilmer 657-258.

