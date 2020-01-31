You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bowling
0 comments
agate

Bowling

Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,840-711. Men: Jim Nelson 704-264, George Meeks 656-247, Bill Henriksen 635-233, Keegan Siggins 238. Women: Sarah McShane 589-239, Sara Siggins 480-208, Andrea Wilson 456, Pam Eckhoff 183. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Gutter Dusters 2,611-917. Men: Matt Spiegel 566-233, Joe Blagg 527-197, Mel Gardner 529-202. Women: Dianne Pearson 438-169, Jeanne Buss 382-138, Jan Miller 330-135. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News