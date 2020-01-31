League reports
Thursday
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,840-711. Men: Jim Nelson 704-264, George Meeks 656-247, Bill Henriksen 635-233, Keegan Siggins 238. Women: Sarah McShane 589-239, Sara Siggins 480-208, Andrea Wilson 456, Pam Eckhoff 183.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Gutter Dusters 2,611-917. Men: Matt Spiegel 566-233, Joe Blagg 527-197, Mel Gardner 529-202. Women: Dianne Pearson 438-169, Jeanne Buss 382-138, Jan Miller 330-135.
