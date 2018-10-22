Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

VIKING -- Briqhouse 3,648-1,264. Stan Halverson 702-266. Mark Penne 743. Randy Dodge 715-255. Joe Van Quathem 678-278. Joe Engelkes 662-266. Toby Smedley 652. Tony Henkle 654. Dave Gerst 684-255. Dennis Washington 258. 

STRIKETTE -- Preserves@Crossroads 2,618-941. Abbey Akin 586-212. Sarah McChane 573-239. Jennifer Wittenburg 567-203. Janet Reynoso 526-201. Gladys Cashman 202. Amy Greve 209. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Willards Girls 1,815-642. Theresa Allen 513-201. Lisa Lamb 506-199. Sharon Cary 488. Diane Bohneman 180. 

MONDAY ELKS -- Sandy Stuber Realty 3,318-1,136. Ryan Swartz 679. Kevin Hansen 751-269. Bill Allen 679. Jacob Boleyn 715-268. Travis Hoing 793-290, 257. Collin Weber 259. Adam Ramsay 278. 

GOODTIMES -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,149-1,128. Men: Rich Eighme 738-259. Justin Crouse 722. Rick Miller 708. Scott Thorne 705-279. Doug Zilmer 676-269. Women: Lindsey Smedley 652-242, 241. Kathy Eighme 625-236. Amber Simpson 592. Kris Ruddy 220. Ashley Zilmer 212. 

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Roosters & Chicks 2,663. Pinsplitters 925. Women: Alice Thompson 590-204, 201. Grace Heit 504-176. Dianne Pearson 496. Jo Engel 180. Men: Mark King 622-218. Howard Coffin 559-211. Merlyn Thompson 555-214. 

SENIOR SACS RED -- Terra Balls 2,662-896. Men: Dan McGowan 580-215. Ron Dennler 563-201. Bill Bengston 560-212. Women: Darlene Spears 470-190. Kathy Anders 444-171. Ruth Heber 448. Connie Graham 164. 

SENIOR FOREST -- Men: Les Aldrich 539-190. Dan Hyde 494-208. George Wagner 427. Darrell Groth 165. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 444-163. Kendra Paige 429-173. Lana Schmitz 397. Florence Ramsell 397. Erna Koupal 156. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments