League reports
Monday's results
STRIKETTE -- Messy Stickey 2,677-939. Abbey Akin 684-238, 247. Sarah McChane 614-238. Jennifer Wittenburg 585-211. Erin Frahm 563-214. Mindy Wilson 543.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Where to Put it Storage 1,968-683. Diane Bohneman 604-207. Sue Holms 537-189. Sue Neebel 535-199.
VIKING -- The 10th Inning 3,574-1,249. Robert Mosley 692-266. Ward Lange 684-268. Ed Feese 691. Rick Miller 754-264. Greg Wilson 660. Josh Gates 692. Greg Engelkes 743-279. Dennis Marquart 688-267. Stan Halverson 251. Toby Smedley 269. Scott Bush 256. Mark Penne 259.
