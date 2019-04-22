Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

STRIKETTE -- Messy Stickey 2,677-939. Abbey Akin 684-238, 247. Sarah McChane 614-238. Jennifer Wittenburg 585-211. Erin Frahm 563-214. Mindy Wilson 543. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Where to Put it Storage 1,968-683. Diane Bohneman 604-207. Sue Holms 537-189. Sue Neebel 535-199. 

VIKING -- The 10th Inning 3,574-1,249. Robert Mosley 692-266. Ward Lange 684-268. Ed Feese 691. Rick Miller 754-264. Greg Wilson 660. Josh Gates 692. Greg Engelkes 743-279. Dennis Marquart 688-267. Stan Halverson 251. Toby Smedley 269. Scott Bush 256. Mark Penne 259. 

