Tuesday's results

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Industrial Steel 3,604. All-State Rental 1,231. Brian Cox 741-269. Damian Gilbert 656. Mike Shannon 654. 

LADIES CLASSIC -- Flowers & Friends 1,991-689. Cindy Miller 525-205. Pam St. John 506-199. Angi Fangman 504. Sandi Brallier 192. 

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 700-257. Larry Edler 689-267. Shan DeBower 739.261. James Picken 256. Women: Amy Goodwin 596-258. 

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Pals-VanQuathem-Wilson 1,751-649. Greg Wilson 697-256. Al Holms 630-238. Brian Werkmeister 623-231. 

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Blue Jays 2,030-695. Men: Larry Shephard 551-190. Ron Nelson 536-214. Roger Heiser 512. Jerry Hahn 190. Larry Baker 186. Women: Sharon Heiser 336-124. Velma Parson 310-110. Madonna Swehle 279-107. 

