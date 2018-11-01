Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Thursday's results

MINOR -- Caseys 218 3,633-1,250. Brent Roloff 682. Rick Wilson 618. Kurt Woodman 679. 

MASTERS/STORM -- Master Industries 3,479-1,209. Nathan Wright 779-300. Rich Gronowski 754-279. Rich Eighme 748-268. Gabe Bartlett 736. Dave Gerst 732-268. Troy Fuller 725-264. Gordy Kilpatrick 712-268. Todd Terhune 710-269. Cam Satterlee 269. Dennis Washington 268. Walt Tournier 268. Shawn Walther 265. Women: Amber Simpson 711. Roxie Bush 703. 

CEDAR -- Beaver Creek Bar 3,585-1,247. Josh Peverill 655-255. Women: Chelsea Friedley 454-153. 

INDEPENDENT -- Waterloo Lodge #705 3,724-1,292. Men: Bob McCalley 760-280, 265. Kevin Nelson 702. Jason Freeman 749-279, 254. Women: Angi Fangman 676-227, 227. Jen Smith 512. 

MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,752-943. Pam St. John 556-192. Connie Graham 494-189. Amanda Stammer 478. Terri Taylor 478. Virginia Johnson 175. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- The Bar Ladies 2,086. Time to Spare 737. Women: Amy Goodwin 509-211. Connie Broell 504-186. Gloria Hill 497-183. Men: Bryan Guthrie 566-234. Randy Magee 512-193. Don Buls Jr. 491. Brian Goodwin 205. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,596-599. Men: Keegan Siggins 605-220. Bill Henriksen 580-225. George Meeks 559. Joe Burcham 210. Women: Sarah McChane 593-238. Sara Siggins 514-201. Dee Mees 468-182. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Snappers 2,610. Shud-A-Been 889. Women: Dianne Pearson 421-157. Ann Weichert 296-104. Jan Miller 277-102. Men: Mel Gardner 505-182. Howard Coffin 494-171. Arnie Swanson 481-179. 

